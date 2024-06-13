Oppo Reno 12 Global Launch Date Confirmed

Unveiled in China last month, Oppo’s Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are set for a global launch on June 18th. The venue? Ibiza, Spain – cleverly dubbed “A.Island” by Oppo. The double-meaning wordplay hints at a central theme: Artificial Intelligence (AI), also labeled “A.Island” because Ibiza is an island.

Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro will debut on June 18" width="852" height="752" />

This focus on AI is underscored by Oppo’s teaser image showcasing “AI Portrait” and “AI LinkBoost” features. The company promises even more “GenAI” capabilities for these upcoming smartphones.

Debuting in Europe first, the global versions of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will eventually be available in other regions. Oppo describes its design as “futuristic fluid,” aiming to be stylish and technologically advanced, per the company’s press release.

The launch event next week won’t just be about phones. Oppo also plans to showcase a variety of internet-connected devices (IoT products) like wearables and wireless earbuds.

Rumors suggest the global Reno 12 series might have slightly fewer features than the models released earlier in China. The Pro version is expected to cost around €600.

AI for All Oppo Phones

Oppo has promised to deliver its generative AI features to all its smartphone lineups. This will include the Oppo Find Series, the Reno series, as well as the F and A series phones, at least at first.

This puts Oppo ahead of its competition in delivering AI features. Samsung is keeping its Galaxy AI features limited to premium phones while Apple is only bringing Apple Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.