Oppo F27 Pro+ Launched With Curved AMOLED Screen and IP69 Water Resistance

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 4:45 pm

Oppo has unveiled its latest F series phone in India dubbed the F27 Pro+, and given its name, we expect it to be the most powerful phone in the lineup. But you never know with Chinese brands.

Design and Display

Oppo F27 Pro+ debuts with Dimensity 7050 and IP69 rating

This is the first phone in India to boast an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. This durability extends to military-grade standards with MIL-STD-810H certification, and the phone’s 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The F27 Pro+ features 1080p resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner unlocks the phone, while a punch-hole cutout houses the front-facing camera.

Internals and Software

Oppo F27 Pro+ debuts with Dimensity 7050 and IP69 rating

Powering the F27 Pro+ is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, though there is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The phone runs ColorOS 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Cameras

The rear camera system is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS for both the main camera and the front camera. Speaking of the front camera, it is an 8MP wide-angle shooter

Oppo touts additional camera features like AI object eraser and image matting, allowing users to transform photos into creative stickers and emojis.

Battery and Pricing

A long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery keeps the phone going, with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick power-ups.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ comes in two color options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. The price starts at $335 in India for the 8 GB/128 GB model and goes up to  $360 for the 8 GB/256 GB version.

Oppo F27 Pro+ Specifications

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
CPU Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
OS Android 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.7″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
RAM 8 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB
Card Slot No
Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Colors Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy
Fingerprint Sensor Yes, under-display optical
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 67W wired charging
Price
 $335

 

