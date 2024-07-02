PPL Discovers More Gas Reserves in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) on Tuesday said a gas discovery has been made in the exploratory well Tor-1 in Latif Block, located in Khairpur District, Sindh.

The well is operated by United Energy Pakistan Beta (UEP Beta) with a 33.40 percent working interest along with its Joint Venture partners Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Prime Pakistan Limited with a 33.30 percent working interest each, the company said in a stock filing on Tuesday.

The exploratory well Tor-1 was spud-in on 5th May 2024 and successfully reached a target depth of 3,438 meters (Measured Depth). Based on Wireline logs interpretation and Modular Formation Dynamic Tester (MDT), Intra-C Sand of Lower Goru Formation was tested. The well flowed at the rate of 11.27 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas against Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,424 Pounds per Square Inch (psi) at 40/64″ choke.

This discovery will add more hydrocarbon reserves and will help in enhancing the indigenous hydrocarbon supply and mitigating the gas demand in the country, PPL added.