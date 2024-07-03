Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Faces Lawsuit for ‘Defaming’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Social media star Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his eccentric and often cringe-inducing musical performances, has been served a legal notice demanding Rs180 million in damages. The notice, issued by Mian Muhammad Umair Niaz on behalf of Qaiser Munir Khan, accuses Chahat of defaming legendary musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

ALSO READ RDA Takes Action Against 8 Illegal Housing Societies

The notice, sent to Chahat’s residence in the UK, accuses him of tarnishing the revered name of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, offending the people of Faisalabad, and violating the Copyright Act. It specifically claims that Chahat has falsely portrayed himself as a relative of the late musician and has caused significant harm to Nusrat’s legacy through his controversial singing style.

“Chahat’s singing has angered the people of Faisalabad,” the notice states, emphasizing the widespread outrage his performances have incited among Nusrat’s admirers.

The legal notice demands that Chahat issue a public apology on social media. If he fails to respond within 15 days, the notice warns that a defamation lawsuit will be filed in court, as reported by Express News.

The legal notice outlines the following key accusations:

Defamation : Chahat is accused of defaming Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by associating his own controversial musical acts with the revered musician’s legacy.

: Chahat is accused of defaming Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by associating his own controversial musical acts with the revered musician’s legacy. Offending Faisalabad Residents : The notice asserts that Chahat’s performances have deeply offended the people of Faisalabad, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s hometown.

: The notice asserts that Chahat’s performances have deeply offended the people of Faisalabad, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s hometown. Copyright Violation: Chahat is accused of violating the Copyright Act by using Nusrat’s name and style without authorization.

The notice also demands Rs180 million in damages, reflecting the severity of the accusations and the impact of Chahat’s actions on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy. If Chahat does not comply with the demands within the specified timeframe, the legal notice indicates that the matter will be escalated to a court of law.