RDA Takes Action Against 8 Illegal Housing Societies

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 3, 2024 | 12:47 pm

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has initiated an operation against unauthorized housing schemes, following directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee.

The RDA’s spokesperson announced that the task force has intensified its efforts against these illegal developments.

ALSO READ

During an operation in Taxila, the RDA Enforcement Squad targeted eight illegal housing schemes: Aroura Housing Scheme, Al-Khan Enclave, Land Sub-Division, Wah Residencia, Fahad Builders (including offices for Education Town/Wah Hills), Al-Madina Land Sub-Division, Education Town/Wah Hills/Kashmir Town, and Khawas Town.

These schemes are located in various areas including Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, Bajar, and Taxila Tehsil within the Rawalpindi district. The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices and subdivisions of these illegal schemes.

Despite repeated warnings to halt illegal advertising, plot bookings, and development activities, the owners continued to operate booking offices in violation of regulations.

ALSO READ

The spokesperson emphasized that the crackdown on illegal housing societies, as per the commissioner’s orders, will persist to prevent fraud and protect citizens from exploitation.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Elegance of Ideas Man Ethnic Wear Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>