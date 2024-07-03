HMD is Bringing Back Colorful Nokia Lumia Look With Upcoming Phones

HMD is gearing up for a busy month with new Android phones on the horizon. Leaks suggest the HMD Skyline, channeling the classic Lumia design, will be among the first to arrive this July.

This phone joins the recently launched HMD Pulse trio and the rumored HMD Atlas, all part of HMD’s plan to launch at least five new Android devices. The lineup includes budget-friendly 5G options like the HMD Ridge and Waylay, while the Xenon and Skyline cater to the mid-range and high-end 5G market.

We’ve already had a glimpse of the Skyline, revealing a front-facing camera nestled within a punch-hole design.

Leaker @smashx_60 has unveiled yet another phone with a nostalgic Lumia vibe, but this one stands out with a unique notched front camera. A closer look at the back reveals a “50MP OIS Camera” inscription, differing from the Skyline’s rumored 108MP main sensor.

This device is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T760 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB. The display is a large 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back is the aforementioned 50MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Keeping the phone running is a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The leaked device with the notched camera is expected to land in the €300 price bracket, undercutting the Skyline’s €400 price tag (which climbs to €460 retail). The Skyline’s steeper price reflects its more powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

HMD is also planning an even more affordable option priced around €200. This budget phone will boast a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it will pack a Unisoc T606 chipset and offer a dual rear camera system (50MP main + 2MP secondary) alongside a 50MP front-facing camera. A sizeable 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging keeps the phone powered. This budget device will come in memory configurations of 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB.

HMD is partnering with iFixit to offer official repair kits for several new devices, making them easier to maintain and potentially extending their lifespan.