IHC Allows Telcos to Share Private Data of Crime Suspects With Police

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 3, 2024 | 11:07 am

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed telecom companies to share data with police for investigating crime suspects.

This follows hurdles in past inquiries that restrained telcos from providing authorities with surveillance data. The initial restraining order was issued on May 29 by Justice Babar Sattar in response to petitions regarding audio leaks.

ALSO READ

Telecom operators had ceased cooperation with the police and suspended sharing of Call Detail Records and live locations of suspects despite standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the interior division to facilitate the exchange. The IHC has now clarified that telecom licensees would continue sharing data under these SOPs until the legality of such instructions is determined.

Justice Sattar’s ruling emphasized that surveillance requires authorization under the Telegraph Act and the Telecommunication Act and must be conducted following the Fair Trial Act, which mandates a warrant issued by a high court judge. Unauthorized surveillance breaches citizens’ fundamental rights, including liberty, dignity, and privacy, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court directed that until the next hearing, intelligence and police authorities could only conduct surveillance following the Fair Trial Act, and telecom companies must not permit unauthorized surveillance.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Elegance of Ideas Man Ethnic Wear Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>