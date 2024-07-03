NCMEC Launches Urdu Version of TakeItDown Portal

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in collaboration with Meta, has launched the Urdu version of the TakeItDown portal, a critical tool in combating online child exploitation. This initiative marks a significant step in PTA’s efforts to create a safer internet environment for children and youth.

To further extend their commitment, NCMEC and Meta teams met with the Chairman of PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, during their visit to Pakistan. The Chairman was briefed by Heather M. Girton, Program Specialist for Cyber Tipline at NCMEC, regarding the portal, which will provide ease to the public in reporting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Additionally, Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Meta’s Head of Safety Policy for APAC, presented the latest updates on Meta’s youth safety tools and initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to youth safety in Pakistan.

Rehman reiterated PTA’s dedication to promote a secure online environment, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding the youth and children of the nation. He expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration between PTA and all stakeholders to ensure children’s online safety and promote responsible internet use.

Moreover, a workshop on utilizing the portal and disseminating its knowledge to the public was also conducted by Meta & NCMEC. The workshop aimed at promoting internet safety for children and youth, with a particular focus on using the portal and addressing challenges such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and exposure to inappropriate content.

The portal offers a crucial service to help individuals remove their own explicit photos and videos taken before they were 18, without involving anyone else.

PTA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a secure and safe digital environment for children in Pakistan. This dedication includes not only promoting responsible internet usage but also collaborating closely with stakeholders to continuously enhance safety measures for a better online experience.