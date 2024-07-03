Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Netflix Releases a Remake of The Classic Minesweeper Game

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jul 3, 2024 | 6:21 pm

Netflix is diving into the world of classic games with a fresh take on the iconic Minesweeper. Forget the old desktop version – this reimagined game takes you on an underwater adventure.

The core gameplay remains the same – you’ll use logic and deduction to uncover squares while avoiding hidden mines. But instead of a basic grid, Netflix’s Minesweeper features visuals of waterways from around the globe. The familiar interface of numbers and flags is still there to guide you but with a vibrant aquatic backdrop.

One of the best parts about this reimagined version is that there are “No in-game ads. No extra fees. No in-app purchases”, according to Netflix. This is sadly something hard to find in modern gaming titles, especially mobile versions.

ALSO READ

Netflix has created its versions of card game favorites like Hearts and Solitaire, while also offering acclaimed indie titles like Hades and blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto. They’ve even included games inspired by their shows and movies. With this mix of classics, indies, and licensed hits, Netflix is casting a wide net to cater to a variety of gamer preferences.

ALSO READ

There have been rumors in the past that Netflix is even exploring the possibility of AAA games on its platform. Last year, job listings on the company’s website revealed that Netflix may be working on a multi-platform AAA shooter game, but there hasn’t been much news of it since.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Aasil Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>