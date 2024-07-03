PSX Closes At All-Time High After Crossing 80,000 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high after crossing 80,000 for the second time in two weeks.

The KSE-100 index surged by 853 points or 1.07 percent to 80,405 at 12:07 PM today. An encouraging buying spree in the first three hours of trade helped the index enter the 80,000 territory once again.

The KSE-100 index closed at 80,233, up 680 points or 0.86 percent. This is the highest-ever closing recorded by the benchmark index.

Analysts attributed the bullish trend to rising global crude oil prices, expectations of strong dividends from state-owned oil enterprises, and positive talks for an IMF bailout deal this month. Some noted that the momentum was driven by a newIMF program expected this month and further monetary easing.

The highest participation was witnessed in Pak Elektron Limited (PSX: PAEL) with over 34.5 million shares traded, followed by The Bank of Punjab (PSX: BOP) and National Bank of Pakistan (PSX: NBP). The scrips had 31.4 million shares and 21.2 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME PAEL 26.74 27.11 25.0 1.72 34,586,757 BOP 5.42 5.44 5.06 0.37 31,468,760 NBP 44.49 44.98 43.0 2.89 21,224,492 AKDSL 15.74 16.55 15.39 0.16 15,086,401 KEL 4.74 4.82 4.66 -0.02 13,995,927 WTL 1.28 1.3 1.26 0.01 13,490,029 FFBL 38.0 39.9 37.67 -0.23 13,207,352