Punjab Announces Matric Exam 2024 Result Date

All nine educational boards in Punjab will announce the results of the Matric Exam 2024 on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 AM. Students can check their results online on the respective board’s website or through their mobile phones.
The Punjab Boards will be providing results through two channels:
-
Online: Students can visit the official website of their respective boards to check their results. Each board will have a dedicated results page where students can enter their roll number and other required credentials to access their scorecard.
-
Mobile Phone: For those who may not have immediate internet access, a mobile SMS option will also be available. Students can simply send their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number. The board codes for each district are as follows:
- Faisalabad: 800240
- Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295
- Gujranwala: 800299
- Rawalpindi: 800296
- Lahore: 800291
- Bahawalpur: 800298
- Sargodha: 800290
- Sahiwal: 800292
- Multan: 800293
The Punjab Boards are responsible for conducting examinations and awarding degrees for secondary education in the Punjab province of Pakistan. There are nine boards in total, each covering a different district.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.