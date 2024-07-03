Punjab Announces Matric Exam 2024 Result Date

All nine educational boards in Punjab will announce the results of the Matric Exam 2024 on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 AM. Students can check their results online on the respective board’s website or through their mobile phones.

The Punjab Boards will be providing results through two channels:

Online: Students can visit the official website of their respective boards to check their results. Each board will have a dedicated results page where students can enter their roll number and other required credentials to access their scorecard.

Mobile Phone: For those who may not have immediate internet access, a mobile SMS option will also be available. Students can simply send their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number. The board codes for each district are as follows:

Faisalabad: 800240

Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295

Gujranwala: 800299

Rawalpindi: 800296

Lahore: 800291

Bahawalpur: 800298

Sargodha: 800290

Sahiwal: 800292

Multan: 800293

The Punjab Boards are responsible for conducting examinations and awarding degrees for secondary education in the Punjab province of Pakistan. There are nine boards in total, each covering a different district.