BISP to Launch Training Program to Help Women Get Better-Paying Jobs

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid has announced plans to expand the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The expansion will include a new initiative called the Wasila Rozgar program, designed to provide women with skills to improve their job prospects.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, she said BISP currently assists 9.5 million families. She highlighted that the program was originally conceptualized by the late Benazir Bhutto during her time in exile, and she had designed its features.

The previous government had attempted to rename the program, but it retains its original name, she added.

She further stated that BISP funds are withdrawn through biometric verification to ensure transparency and integrity in the distribution of payments. The BISP chairperson assured that the system adheres to full transparency.

Rubina Khalid said that BISP updates its data every two years to ensure that those who have moved above the poverty line are removed from the program.

She clarified that the official message center for the program is 8,171, and no other numbers are associated with it.

Regarding complaints about commission charges, she acknowledged that there was a payment arrangement with one bank. In response to complaints, the program plans to partner with six additional banks to address these issues.