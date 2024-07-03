Trading Corporation of Pakistan Receivables Cross Rs. 280 Billion

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) receivables against various departments/organizations stand at Rs. 281.90 billion.

Sources told ProPakistani that the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) has dues of Rs. 112 billion pending against it.

The Utility Stores Corporation owes around Rs. 93 billion, the Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owes Rs. 11 billion, the Punjab Food Department owes Rs. 15 billion, the Ministry of Industries & Production owes Rs. 16.27 billion while the Food Department Balochistan owes Rs. 8 billion.

Moreover, the Sindh Food Department owes Rs. 8 billion, the Government of Gilgit Baltistan owes Rs. 5.72 billion and the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) owes Rs. 5.58 billion.

Importantly, the federal government decided to clear receivables to the tune of Rs. 88 billion, which would have significantly reduced the total receivables. However, the payment has been pending for three years now.