Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Appears in “Official-Looking” Images

Published Jul 3, 2024

Rumors swirling since May suggest the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will dethrone the soon-to-be-released Honor Magic V3 as the slimmest foldable phone available.

A leaked image, believed to be authentic, offers a glimpse of the Mix Fold 4’s back panel. It appears to be made of imitation leather, though other materials like glass might be offered as well. The image is labeled “work in progress,” hinting that the final design details could change before the phone’s official launch.

The leaked image reveals the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4’s rear design, sporting a quad-camera system similar to its predecessor but with a fresh layout.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 image leaks

The source of this leak, the reliable tipster Evan Blass, confirms the phone will pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and achieve an incredibly thin profile, measuring under 10 mm. Durability is enhanced with an IPx8 water resistance rating.

Camera specs, gleaned from earlier leaks, suggest a powerful 50MP main sensor with OIS and a large 1/1.55″ size. This will likely be accompanied by a 60MP 2x telephoto lens with a 1/2.8″ sensor (OmniVision OV60A), a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. The phone is rumored to support speedy 67W wired charging, based on a recent certification.

Earlier rumors hinted at a joint launch for the Mix Fold 4 and the Mix Flip, Xiaomi’s first foray into the clamshell foldable phone market. This launch window was expected sometime in Q3 (July 1st to September 30th) this year, with some even suggesting a July release. With July already underway, anticipation is building to see if these rumors hold any truth.

