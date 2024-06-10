Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Spotted Using Company’s First Flip Phone

Published Jun 10, 2024

Xiaomi is set to launch its new foldable smartphone, the Mix Flip, marking the brand’s inaugural entry into the flip phone market. This announcement comes years after the original Mix Flip prototype, codenamed “argo,” was shelved.

It’s well-known that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun personally tests each new smartphone. Recently, Lei Jun was spotted using what is believed to be the Mix Flip. Although the device was only partially visible, it has been identified as Xiaomi’s flip phone due to its distinctive features. Just about a month before the official reveal of the Mix Flip, a photograph of Lei Jun utilizing this new foldable phone emerged.

The photos indicate that the device in question is the Mix Flip, recognizable by its distinct structure. This smartphone is part of Xiaomi’s lineup which will be officially unveiled in July.

Anticipation is building for Xiaomi’s July launch event, where the Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra, and several other devices are expected to be introduced.

This launch lines up with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, set to unveil the company’s latest foldables including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Coincidence? We think not.

Samsung remains the undisputed leader in the foldable market as it lacks any threatening competition in the global market. Most Chinese rivals tend to stay in their home market, and the same fate is expected from Xiaomi’s upcoming foldables too.

