More Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Details Show Up in New Leak

Leaks appearing on Chinese social media Weibo have shared new details about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. The leak talks about Xiaomi 15 Pro’s main camera sensors.

The flagship phone is expected to feature a trio of 50MP cameras on the back, identical to the Xiaomi 14 Pro last year, but with new sensors. The main sensor is going to be an OV50K while the 3x telephoto shooter will be based on a Sony IMX882 sensor.

The OV50K is a 1″ type sensor, bigger than Xiaomi’s 14 Pro’s slightly smaller 1/1.31″ image sensor. Information on this sensor is sparse. However, the manufacturer has introduced a smaller variant, the OV50K40 (1/1.31″), which, according to the company, uses lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) to deliver superior single-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) in all lighting conditions. This new sensor claims to achieve HDR quality comparable to the human eye with a single exposure in its standard mode.

A recent leak suggests that the IMX882 telephoto sensor underperforms in clarity during digital zooming compared to the OV64b. Despite this, the leaker points out that the sensor is highly efficient in power consumption. Additionally, the transition to the telephoto mode has reportedly seen improvements over its predecessor, with the aperture of the telephoto lens expected to play a significant role in performance.

As for the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro, earlier rumors indicate that it will feature a square-shaped camera module in the upper left corner of the device. Interestingly, the flash will be positioned outside the camera island, likely due to space constraints. The new model is also anticipated to have upgraded lenses in front of its sensors.

The phone is expected to launch in October with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a 2K screen with a micro-curved screen.