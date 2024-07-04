FBR Implements Pick-and-Choose Approach for Senior Revenue and Customs Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue has apparently adopted a pick-and-choice policy in placing senior Inland Revenue Service and Customs officers in the Admin Pool.

As per details, the FBR has not only transferred a number of Customs officials but also placed some 29 senior officials in the Admin Pool.

According to notification, FBR has placed some 18 Inland Revenue Service officers in the Admin Pool. Similarly, the department also placed some 11 Pakistan customs officers in the Admin Pool.

Interestingly, FBR placed most of those customs officials in the Admin Pool that have already been on the sidelines for the last one to two years.

Similarly, FBR also issued a notification of the shuffling of more than four dozen customs officials. Chief Collector Customs Peshawar Saeed Akram has been posted as Member Legal and Accounting FBR.

Chief FBR Muhammad Jamil Nasir Khan has been posted as Chief Collector of Customs Peshawar. Collector Samriyal Saima Aftab has been transferred to the director of Transit Trade Lahore.

Director Customs Intelligence Islamabad has been transferred to Chief Tariff and Trade FBR.