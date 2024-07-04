Gold Rate in Pakistan Goes up Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan registered its second straight increase this week on Thursday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,000 per tola to Rs. 243,300, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 857 to Rs. 208,590.

The Sarafa Association said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

After little movement in the opening two days of the week when the price dipped by Rs. 200 per tola, the price of gold in Pakistan has surged by Rs. 1,800 per tola in the last two days.

In the international market, gold prices were largely stable today with spot gold at $2,357.78 per ounce as of 0959 GMT.