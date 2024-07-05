CDA Seals More Than 50 Illegal Buildings in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken action against 60 buildings in the federal capital for violating its bylaws.
This operation was part of a broader effort to crack down on unauthorized constructions. During the operation, the Building Control Wing and the Enforcement Directorate targeted specific areas, such as G-9/4 Sector and Gulberg Residencia.
According to details, 38 buildings were sealed due to non-conforming use in G-9/4 Sector. These buildings were being used in ways not approved by the CDA.
Furthermore, 22 under-construction buildings were sealed in Gulberg Residencia as the construction work was being carried out without the necessary permissions from the CDA.
According to the civic authority, it has issued notices to the owners of the sealed properties. The owners were previously directed to obtain the required permissions before beginning any construction.
Despite these warnings, the unauthorized construction activities continued, prompting the CDA to take action.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.