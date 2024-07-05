Doctors Can Now Apply for Citizenship in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has decided to grant citizenship to qualified and capable individuals in various fields, following a directive from King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The initiative, aligned with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, aims to attract and retain exceptional talent to contribute to the country’s development.

Under this new policy, Saudi citizenship will be extended to scientists, doctors, researchers, businessmen, and other talented professionals who have demonstrated significant contributions in their respective fields. This marks a significant shift in the kingdom’s approach to citizenship, traditionally granted under very stringent conditions.

Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil dependency and transform it into a global investment powerhouse. The citizenship initiative is part of a broader strategy to foster an environment that attracts, invests in, and retains exceptional creative minds.

The government’s statement emphasized that the inclusion of these skilled individuals will enhance the kingdom’s development across various sectors. “This initiative aims to bolster economic development, health, culture, sports, and innovation, by leveraging the unique skills and outstanding abilities of these individuals,” the statement read.

The move has been met with widespread approval from the international community and those within the kingdom. Experts believe that granting citizenship to top-tier talent will significantly bolster Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a global leader in innovation and development.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Faridi, a prominent Saudi economist, commented, “This decision is a forward-thinking step that acknowledges the value of human capital. By attracting and retaining top talent from around the world, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a hub for excellence and innovation.”