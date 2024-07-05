Govt Promises 10% Commission on Bill Recoveries From Electricity Defaulters

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 5, 2024 | 12:24 pm
electric

The federal government has decided to give up to 10 percent of the recovered dues from electricity defaulters to officers as a reward for recovering outstanding bills and preventing power theft.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) today to make some important decisions for distribution companies (DISCOs) and for setting up a DISCO Support Unit (DSU) to recover pending electricity bills and prevent power theft.

ALSO READ

The DSU will initially be set up at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and shall comprise officers of intelligence agencies besides district administration employees. The government plans to give 5-10 percent of the dues collected through bill recoveries and curbing electricity theft as rewards to members of the DSU.

The meeting will also review five key agenda items concerning the energy sector.

ProPK Staff

