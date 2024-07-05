PM Orders FBR to Immediately Bring 4.5 Million Non-Filers Into Tax Net

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately bring 4.5 million non-filers into the tax net.

During a high-level review meeting on FBR reforms, it was revealed that these individuals or non-filers were capable of paying taxes but were currently not in the tax net. Shehbaz demanded that these individuals be brought under the tax regime to increase tax revenue.

The premier also ordered the immediate termination of discretionary powers held by Customs Appraisers and directed Chairman FBR to report submit a report in this regard within 24 hours.

The meeting was briefed on FBR’s ongoing digitization and reform efforts. It was revealed that several government measures have led to the addition of over 300,000 new taxpayers and the identification of 4,000 companies involved in under-invoicing and fraudulent sales tax refunds.

Prime Minister emphasized that individuals and officials involved in tax evasion will be penalized and neither tax evaders nor their enablers will be spared.

PM Shehbaz called for the installation of modern, high-quality scanners at ports to combat corruption and enhance system transparency. He summoned a comprehensive report on tax evasion estimates and strategies for its prevention. Additionally, he directed concerned authorities to develop a dashboard to monitor digitization and reform progress. Officers and experts with strong professional reputations will be appointed for tax policy formulation, he stated.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, State Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR Chairman, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik, Karandaz CEO Waqas ul Hasan, and other relevant officials.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Naveed Andrabi, Asif Peer, and Ali Malik participated via video link.