Punjab to Ban Social Media Applications for 6 Days [Updated]

Update: The Federal government has reportedly rejected the Punjab government’s proposal to ban social media applications for 6 days in Muharram.

Millions of people in Punjab may lose access to social media, as the provincial government has asked the Interior Ministry to block social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11.

According to reports, the decision was taken to control the spread of hate speech and misinformation and prevent sectarian violence. Authorities believe that external forces, including cross-border elements, are contributing to the distribution of hateful content.

ALSO READ KP Announces Public Holiday for Islamic New Year

Both the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) and the Punjab Home Department are of the opinion that internet shutdowns cause public inconvenience. According to the officials, most harmful content is shared via social media apps, which remain accessible even without mobile internet service.

They have suggested a temporary ban on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok during this period.

Following the meeting, in a letter to the federal interior ministry, the SCCLO requested to restrict access to these platforms. Earlier, there was a suggestion to block social media for just two days.

However, due to reports of increased sharing of hate material and alleged funding from external sources to create unrest, it was decided to block all social media platforms for almost a week.

ALSO READ Petroleum Dealers Divided Over Strike as Govt Proposes Higher Sales Commissions

The interior ministry is expected to make a decision on this in the coming days. It is important to mention that X (previously known as Twitter) has already been blocked in Pakistan for the last few months.