Punjab to Ban Social Media Applications for 6 Days [Updated]

Update: The Federal government has reportedly rejected the Punjab government’s proposal to ban social media applications for 6 days in Muharram.
Millions of people in Punjab may lose access to social media, as the provincial government has asked the Interior Ministry to block social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11.
According to reports, the decision was taken to control the spread of hate speech and misinformation and prevent sectarian violence. Authorities believe that external forces, including cross-border elements, are contributing to the distribution of hateful content.
Both the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) and the Punjab Home Department are of the opinion that internet shutdowns cause public inconvenience. According to the officials, most harmful content is shared via social media apps, which remain accessible even without mobile internet service.
They have suggested a temporary ban on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok during this period.
Following the meeting, in a letter to the federal interior ministry, the SCCLO requested to restrict access to these platforms. Earlier, there was a suggestion to block social media for just two days.
However, due to reports of increased sharing of hate material and alleged funding from external sources to create unrest, it was decided to block all social media platforms for almost a week.
The interior ministry is expected to make a decision on this in the coming days. It is important to mention that X (previously known as Twitter) has already been blocked in Pakistan for the last few months.
It will cause unrest and hatred among the masses. The Punjab government should consider that people already hate this government so much that they are willing to risk their freedom for it. So, I would request the CM of Punjab to reconsider this option because it will cause more unrest among the masses
jhoot mat bolo
It’s to stop protests against govt spending