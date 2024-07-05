Soneri Bank Celebrates a Milestone with the Opening of Its 500th Branch in Karachi

Soneri Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its 500th branch, located in Karachi, Khayaban-e-Shamsheer. This milestone event underscores Soneri Bank’s commitment to bringing banking services closer to our customers’ doorsteps and supporting SBP’s objective of bringing the unbanked sector into the banking fold.

The grand opening ceremony was a significant event, graced by Mr. Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, as Chief Guest, and attended by distinguished members of Soneri Bank’s leadership. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mr. Jameel Ahmed, Governor of SBP, and Mr. Amin Feerasta, Chairman of Soneri Bank, alongside several high-ranking dignitaries from the Soneri Management Team.

Mr. Jameel Ahmed praised Soneri Bank’s expansion efforts stating: “Soneri Bank’s journey to this milestone is commendable. Their dedication to enhancing banking services aligns with our vision of a robust and inclusive financial sector.”

Mr. Amin A. Feerasta, Chairman, Soneri Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the new branch and its offerings saying: “Today, as we celebrate the opening of our 500th branch, we reinforce our dedication to innovation, growth, and excellence in customer service.”

Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai, President & CEO of Soneri Bank, stated: “The opening of our 500th branch is a testament to our collective commitment to delivering the best banking experience to our customers.” and Mr. Ahsan Mushahid, Deputy CEO, Soneri Bank, shared his appreciation for the team’s efforts stating, “We are immensely proud of our team for their dedication and hard work in reaching this remarkable milestone.”

Soneri Bank’s journey to 500 branches has been marked by strategic growth and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. As Soneri Bank continues to expand, it remains dedicated to its core values of Customer Centricity, Ownership, High Moral Standards, being Proactive and Collaborating.

Looking ahead, Soneri Bank plans to continue its strategic expansion with further investments in technology and customer service initiatives. The bank’s commitment to efficient customer service will drive its future growth.