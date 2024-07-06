Will Social Media Be Banned During Muharram?

Pakistani government officials have shut down rumors of a social media ban during Muharram. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry denied any decisions regarding temporary restrictions on social media platforms.

The denial comes after news reports claimed the federal government had rejected provincial requests for a limited social media ban during the holy month. The spokesperson clarified that no such decision has been made so far.

The Interior Ministry spokesperson emphasized that individual provinces cannot decide on social media bans during Muharram. They clarified that only the Interior Ministry can order the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restrict social media access. The spokesperson hinted at a possible decision after a meeting with relevant authorities this Saturday (today).

While some officials propose banning social media during Muharram, a complete shutdown could cause more problems than it solves.

Firstly, social media platforms have become crucial communication tools in Pakistan. Businesses use them to connect with customers, families stay in touch, and journalists share news. A ban would disrupt these vital connections.

Secondly, a ban wouldn’t necessarily prevent the spread of harmful content. People can often find ways to access banned platforms. More importantly, it undermines free speech and could stifle important discussions, especially considering the recent, controversial restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan.

Focusing on content moderation and collaboration with social media companies might be a more effective approach to ensure online safety during Muharram.