Bank Alfalah Enriches Tap and Pay, Enabling Secure Digital Payments for Android Mobile Users

Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, has announced the evolution of its Tap and Pay service, which is for Near-Field-Communication (NFC)-enabled cards at point-of-sale (POS) terminals at retail outlets.

This Innovative solution is now extended to mobile devices where customers can make secure, tokenized payments using their NFC-enabled Android smartphones at POS and e-commerce merchants worldwide. Payment tokenization is a process that swaps your real card number for a secret code, protecting your data and making transactions through smartphones more secure.

With Bank Alfalah Tap and Pay, more than one million Bank Alfalah credit and debit cardholders can perform their daily transactions using a Digital Token without the need to carry their wallet. This token replaces their sensitive cardholder information, such as their 16-digit Personal Account Number (PAN) and CVV with randomly generated strings of numbers, ensuring cardholder data is never exposed during their transaction at POS machines and e-commerce platforms.

Bank Alfalah offers an added layer of security by ensuring actual card details are not stored with the merchant while using digital tokens to protect against data breaches and cyber fraud. These tokens play a fundamental role in securing digital payment, providing a necessity for enhanced security.

Bank Alfalah has always been at the forefront of providing a seamless and secure transaction experience. Tap and Pay enhances their payment journey by enabling contactless payments via NFC-enabled Android smartphones.

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking said: “We are further enhancing Bank Alfalah Tap and Pay functionality to enable tokenized payments, allowing our cardholders to seamlessly make transactions conveniently and securely with their Smartphones. Innovation in payments is a key priority for us. We firmly believe that evolution powered by new technology, which provides a frictionless user experience is what we desire for our cardholders.”

Customers can activate Bank Alfalah Tap and Pay in just a few simple steps:

Login to the Alfa App.

Tap on “Tap & Pay” Or “Card” menu to start the process.

Select Your Card (Debit or Credit).

Enable NFC and set Alfa as the default for contactless payments.

Confirm and your Digital Card is ready to use!

This service currently works only on NFC-enabled Android devices.

Bank Alfalah continues to lead the way in digital banking solutions in Pakistan, empowering customers with advanced payment technologies that redefine convenience and security. Tap and Pay underscores the Bank’s dedication to driving financial inclusion and embracing technological advancements in the banking sector.

For more information on Tap and Pay and other banking solutions, please visit www.bankalfalah.com