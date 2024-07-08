Investigation into Power Companies Overcharging Customers Ordered by Interior Minister

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe distribution companies (DISCOs) misclassifying protected consumers into the non-protected category.

The minister has directed all FIA directors to examine the data of DISCOs and provide a comprehensive report within three days.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Interior, attended by top officials including the Federal Home Secretary and Additional DG FIA, Naqvi emphasized the need to rectify the abuse of protected users. He has tasked the directors across Pakistan to collect all relevant records from the Pro Rata Metering adjustments data and ensure that responsible individuals are identified.

Naqvi has specifically instructed Additional DG FIA North to visit Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad to assess the situation and gather more data. The findings from this investigation will be compiled into a detailed report and submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting also addressed issues of over-billing, with FIA officials providing a briefing on the matter. All FIA directors participated in the session via video link.