Punjab IT Board to Help Digitize CDA’s File System Following NITB System Failure

NITB’s e-office system has started to fail in government institutions. The system failed to replace the traditional file system in CDA.
CDA officials have tested NITB’s system three times during different periods. Each time, due to system non-delivery, the project could not move beyond the pilot phase, CDA officials stated.
To digitalize the file system, CDA has sought the services of the Punjab IT Board. Punjab IT Board’s e-office will be implemented in CDA, according to CDA officials. In the first phase, PITB’s e-office will be launched in the Technology Wing. After success in the Technology Wing, the system will be installed in the Admin and HR Wings. If the system continues to succeed, it will be implemented throughout CDA in phases.
NITB officials stated that CDA did not implement the NITB e-office system. According to those officials, NITB’s e-office is performing well in all government departments. CDA has the discretion to implement the system from PITB or any other institution, officials said.
