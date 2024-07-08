Rupee Devalues Against US Dollar And Other Major Currencies

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) started the new week with losses against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was unstable all day and closed in red against the greenback. Meanwhile, it posted losses against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278-279 today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.05 percent and closed at 278.5 after losing 13 paisas against the dollar today.

ALSO READ Offshore Company Gives Up Indirect Stake in K-Electric

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far depreciated by 0.01 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.15 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.15 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR lost 13 paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost three paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), three paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), 32 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 38 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and Rs. 1.15 against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it gained 34 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.