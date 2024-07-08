Sindh Announces Ban on Carrying Weapons

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 8, 2024 | 1:41 pm

The Sindh government has enforced restrictions during Muharram-ul-Haram, prohibiting the carrying of weapons, use of drones, loudspeakers, wall chalking, and other activities from Muharram 1 to Muharram 10 (Ashura) throughout the province. All previously issued permissions by the home department to carry weapons, granted under section 144 of the criminal procedure code, will be temporarily suspended until Ashura.

In a notification, it was stated that to ensure peace, law, and order during Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 Hijri (2024), the following activities are banned: use of loudspeakers, speeches promoting hatred or violence, wall chalking, posters, banners, leaflets, audios, videos, unauthorized individuals on rooftops during Muharram events, unauthorized processions, rallies, majalis, jalsa, Tazia gatherings without permits, assemblies of five or more persons except Muharram processions, and carrying of arms or ammunition, as well as the use of Helicams or drones.

ALSO READ

Additionally, pillion riding in the province is prohibited on Muharram 9 and 10, as per the notification issued by the additional chief secretary-home Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

The ban excludes women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, journalists, law enforcement personnel, private security agency personnel in uniform, and essential services employees.

 

 

