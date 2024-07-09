China Energy Engineering Corp to Invest More in Pakistan’s Renewable and Hydropower Projects

The Managing Director of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) Wang Huihua in a media briefing announced to significantly increase investments in hydropower, renewable energy and transmission line projects in Pakistan.
Wang said discussions with the Pakistani government are underway to achieve an early financial close for the 700 MW Azad Pattan hydropower project which is currently valued at $1.5 billion. He said the $1.96 billion 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project is nearing operational status, promising to further enhance Pakistan’s energy capacity.
MD CEEC said the company is currently engaged in projects worth over $13 billion across Pakistan. In the energy sector alone, the company is responsible for 6,000 MW out of a total 8,000 MW of ongoing projects. Their extensive portfolio includes significant ventures like the Dasu Hydro, Bhasha Dam, Balakot, and Mohmand Hydropower projects.
Wang highlighted that China Energy operates a wide variety of projects in Pakistan and employs over 100,000 local workers. The corporation’s efforts are geared towards delivering environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy solutions for Pakistan, he added.
