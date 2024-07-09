Finance Minister Vows to Support Agri, Livestock Sectors Through Enhanced Financing Mechanisms

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by the Chairman Nestle Pakistan Syed Yawar Ali and Ex-President Farmers Association of Pakistan Afaq Ahmed Tiwana on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues for enhancing the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors. Syed Yawar Ali shared insights on the current state of these sectors and emphasized their potential to significantly increase yield productivity and exports.

He and Tiwana conveyed their appreciation to the government for prioritizing agriculture and livestock in its policy framework. They proposed the establishment of a dedicated body tasked with formulating evidence-based policies to foster sectoral growth and exports, leveraging input from professionals and research experts.

The minister thanked the delegation for their constructive proposals. He underscored the government’s commitment to supporting these vital sectors through enhanced financing mechanisms. He assured that relevant ministries would be consulted to consider the proposed framework, aiming to translate it into actionable policies that drive tangible results.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Member-IR Policy FBR also joined the meeting.