Government Announces Ashura Holidays for 2024

The federal government has declared a two-day holiday on the 16th and 17th of July 2024 to observe Ashura, which falls on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.
In a notification on Tuesday, the Cabinet Division stated that “the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH).”
On the other hand, the provincial governments have taken strict security measures to ensure public safety. Earlier, Punjab imposed a pillion riding in the province till Ashura.
Moreover, Sindh government also imposed a ban on pillion riding throughout the province on Muharram 9 and 10 to ensure peace and law enforcement.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.