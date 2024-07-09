Government Announces Ashura Holidays for 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 9, 2024 | 2:00 pm

The federal government has declared a two-day holiday on the 16th and 17th of July 2024 to observe Ashura, which falls on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

In a notification on Tuesday, the Cabinet Division stated that “the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH).”

ALSO READ

On the other hand, the provincial governments have taken strict security measures to ensure public safety. Earlier, Punjab imposed a pillion riding in the province till Ashura.

ALSO READ

Moreover, Sindh government also imposed a ban on pillion riding throughout the province on Muharram 9 and 10 to ensure peace and law enforcement.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>