FIA Summons CDA Officials for Alleged Fraud in Plot Allotments

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 24 officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding a case of alleged fraudulent plot allotments.

The officials from the land directorate have been called in two groups, on July 10 and July 11, to provide their statements and respond to inquiries by Sub-Inspector Kashif Awan.

Sources revealed that these officials are under scrutiny for their involvement in allotting plots in sector I-11/2, allegedly based on falsified documents. The investigation, initiated last year, focuses on 43 suspected bogus files related to plot allocations.

Another aspect being probed concerns plots allegedly allotted using backdated files.

It has been alleged that some plots were initially allocated using fake documents, followed by amendments (corrigendum) to relocate them. Furthermore, officials from the land directorate are accused of allotting plots in sectors I-11 and I-12 using signatures backdated in violation of established rules.

In 2017, the CDA compiled lists of 800 available plots across sectors, allocating approximately 250 through balloting and keeping the remainder for future allocation. However, subsequent revelations in 2021-22 suggested that nearly 300 plots had been allotted under questionable circumstances, including backdated approvals with the involvement of property dealers.