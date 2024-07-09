Mangla Dam’s Water Level Rises Due to Rain and Glacier Melt

The glaciers in the Himalayas have been melting steadily due to the summer heat, causing the water level in Mangla Dam, the country’s second-largest reservoir, to rise.

On Monday, the water level in Mangla Dam reached 1,192.05 feet, with a live storage of 3.773 million acre-feet (MAF). The highest level the dam can hold is 1,242 feet.

The Jhelum River’s water flowing into the dam was 54,700 cusecs, while 16,900 cusecs were released. The water flow in and out of other dams like Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma, as well as the reservoirs and barrages in the country, is also in good condition.

Last week, the Meteorological Department warned that heavy rainfall from July 5 could cause flash floods in local streams and drains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other areas.

This heavy rain could also lead to urban flooding in Rawalpindi and other cities in Punjab, as well as landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Galiyat, and Gilgit-Baltistan.