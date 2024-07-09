Punjab to Introduce New Bags for Flour Packing

The Punjab government has decided to introduce unique fortified flour bags across the province to address health issues among children and women. According to official sources, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen met with representatives of the Flour Mills Association on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed industry challenges and measures to provide relief to the public. Bilal Yaseen stated that the fortified flour bags would be enriched with vitamins and that the Punjab Food Authority laboratories would be responsible for testing them. He added that the Anti-Corruption Establishment would file a case if any officer was found issuing a flour permit unlawfully, emphasizing that there is no tolerance for corruption within the Punjab Food Department.

Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra and Food Director Shoaib Jadoon were also present at the meeting. The Flour Mills Association was represented by Asim Raza, Majid Abdullah, Iftikhar Mehtu, Khaleeq Arshad, Muhammad Shahid, and Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down two well-known restaurants and fined several Food Business Operators (FBOs) a total of Rs1.7 million for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during a crackdown in the Lahore Zone. The authority also filed an FIR against an FBO for adulteration and forgery. This was reported by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He mentioned that teams inspected 1,420 restaurants, cafes, general stores, and other food establishments in a daylong operation, thoroughly checking food quality, hygiene, and safety standards.