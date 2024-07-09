Islamabad Driving License Office Announces Entry Restrictions for Tout Mafia

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has prohibited the entry of the tout mafia into its driving license office premises. This move is aimed at enhancing merit and transparency in the licensing process.

According to a statement by the ITP, the traffic chief has strictly barred all suspicious individuals from entering the office due to their involvement in illegal activities related to the driving licensing procedure. The tout mafia, known for operating in public service offices in the capital, charges citizens high fees for tasks like filling out forms, making appointments, preparing files, and offering special services.

Banning the tout mafia is one of the measures implemented by the current ITP chief, Mohammad Sarfraz Virk, who has introduced several reforms within the past six months.

New Headquarters and On-Wheels Service

ITP has successfully relocated its headquarters from a non-conforming area of the city to a legally approved site on Murree Road, Shakarparian. This new location, endorsed by all relevant civic agencies, is conveniently accessible to residents from urban and rural areas as well as private housing societies along the Islamabad Expressway.

The new headquarters features a large parking space, air-conditioned waiting areas, a cafeteria, a mosque, and lawns, in addition to the offices and public facilitation centers.

Furthermore, the chief traffic officer has introduced an on-wheels service to assist citizens at their doorsteps. This service extends to universities, colleges, government and semi-government departments, media houses, and other institutions.

An education on-wheels service has also been launched, offering awareness sessions about traffic rules at various city locations. Additionally, a unique help unit, ‘ITP Mechanic on Wheels,’ has been introduced, allowing anyone in need to call the helpline number 1915 for a mechanic anywhere in the federal capital.

It is worth mentioning that Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is currently hearing a petition regarding the ITP’s capacity to manage traffic violations and other challenges. The petitioner informed the IHC in 2020 that the ITP was previously operating its headquarters on the greenbelt along 9th Avenue.