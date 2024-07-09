PIA Explains Arrest of Country Manager in Bahrain

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has clarified the situation regarding the arrest of its country manager in Bahrain, who was accused of taking passengers’ luggage.

The Pakistani embassy in Bahrain stated that the incident was a misunderstanding.

A PIA spokesperson explained that the airline does not have an office at Bahrain airport. Due to this, unclaimed bags are transferred to PIA’s central office in the city. These bags are then delivered to their owners.

The spokesperson added that there was no criminal intent involved, and the issue arose from the lack of an office at the airport. PIA is seeking legal help from the Pakistani embassy for the affected officer, with senior officers appointed to defend the case in court.

It should be noted that PIA’s country manager Awais Hanif was arrested in Bahrain for allegedly taking passengers’ luggage. The spokesperson assured that all possible legal assistance would be provided to the arrested country manager.

It’s important to note that taking passengers’ belongings is a criminal offense under Bahrain’s airport laws.