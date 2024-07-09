ISI Can Now Officially Listen to Phone Calls, Check WhatsApp Messages and More

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jul 9, 2024 | 10:53 am

The federal cabinet has authorized the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) not ranking below grade 18 to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system.

Sources told ProPakistani this has been communicated in the form of an SRO 1005(I)2024 dated July 8, 2024, by the Ministry of IT and Telecom as envisaged under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996.

The SRO said the federal government has approved this in the interest of national security and for apprehending any offense.

As anyone can expect, the ability to trace calls and messages is included in this authorization. Sources said this gives the intelligence agency full authority to record communications from multiple apps like WhatsApp.

  • How? Meta already told us and even showed a tagline during calls: “End to End Encrypted.”

  • How It is possible that whatsapp call recorded its end to end encrypted and their msgs are also encrypted paskitan have no access of whatsapp servers.

    • Ewein msges nhi prhne waley tmhare,
      Koi itna vela nhi hota

      Agr koi Criminal activity huwi toh kreinge wo bhi kisi specific bnde pe sbke nhi

  • Let’s be a credible source of information and not publish an article based on forwarded msgs on WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp message and calls are encrypted from your phone till the end user’s phone. So in between, there is no way for anyone to intercept anything. Even if they had access to the WhatsApp servers, it would still not be possible.
    The only way I see it is that if they are allowed to install a spyware somehow on the user’s phone, yes, then this would be possible.

  • This is vloation of privacy
    Pakistan is not any good country now
    The first country that is allowed to read Whatsapp messages that claims to be end to end encrypted
    This is also clear evidence of meta to prove that Whatsapp is not end to end encrypted
    I am already giving this Whatsapp information to international Media
    Let’s see after this how Whatsapp remains no 1st chat app now
    Telegram already have lead even it is not e2ee

