ISI Can Now Officially Listen to Phone Calls, Check WhatsApp Messages and More

The federal cabinet has authorized the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) not ranking below grade 18 to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system.
Sources told ProPakistani this has been communicated in the form of an SRO 1005(I)2024 dated July 8, 2024, by the Ministry of IT and Telecom as envisaged under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996.
The SRO said the federal government has approved this in the interest of national security and for apprehending any offense.
As anyone can expect, the ability to trace calls and messages is included in this authorization. Sources said this gives the intelligence agency full authority to record communications from multiple apps like WhatsApp.
How? Meta already told us and even showed a tagline during calls: “End to End Encrypted.”
Even before approval they didnot have any other work to do
Lol
How It is possible that whatsapp call recorded its end to end encrypted and their msgs are also encrypted paskitan have no access of whatsapp servers.
lol, read pegasius
Because it has been acquired by the biggest privacy rights violater in the world – Facebook
Exactly
This is totally unacceptable.
This is complete violation of privacy rights.
Ewein msges nhi prhne waley tmhare,
Koi itna vela nhi hota
Agr koi Criminal activity huwi toh kreinge wo bhi kisi specific bnde pe sbke nhi
A very good initiative as already been practiced by almost all dveloped countries.
issue is misuse, they can use for thier benefit not Pak or people of Pak interest.
Let’s be a credible source of information and not publish an article based on forwarded msgs on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp message and calls are encrypted from your phone till the end user’s phone. So in between, there is no way for anyone to intercept anything. Even if they had access to the WhatsApp servers, it would still not be possible.
The only way I see it is that if they are allowed to install a spyware somehow on the user’s phone, yes, then this would be possible.
Then what about end to end encryption claimed by WhatsApp
everyone should move to telegram
Banned. And account limitation issues
VPN is Working
Oh well .. That’s how countries die .
This is vloation of privacy
Pakistan is not any good country now
The first country that is allowed to read Whatsapp messages that claims to be end to end encrypted
This is also clear evidence of meta to prove that Whatsapp is not end to end encrypted
I am already giving this Whatsapp information to international Media
Let’s see after this how Whatsapp remains no 1st chat app now
Telegram already have lead even it is not e2ee