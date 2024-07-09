PM Announces 3-Month Relief for Protected Electricity Consumers After Public Backlash

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs. 50 billion for protected electricity customers using up to 200 units per month.

Addressing a ceremony on energy sector reforms in Islamabad, the premier said 25 million domestic consumers which make up to 94 percent of the total domestic consumers will benefit from this package for three months of July, August, and September.

He said under the package, consumers would get a relief of Rs. 4 to 7 per unit in the cost of electricity. He said consumers of K-Electric will also be eligible for this subsidy.

The premier said the decision has been taken to provide relief to the common man in the wake of an increase in the prices of electricity.

He said that these three summer months are the hardest to cope with the extreme weather and from October onwards as the weather gets pleasant, the electricity consumption also decreases.