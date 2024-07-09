Popular Cars That Failed in The Pakistani Market

Over the years, Pakistan has seen the introduction of many cars that, unfortunately, failed in the market due to various reasons.

Lack of official support, company crises, and high spare part costs were some key issues that led to their market failure.

This article looks back at some notable cars that were launched in Pakistan and didn’t succeed.

Suzuki Liana

The Suzuki Liana was considered a good family car when originally launched. Initially imported from Thailand as a CBU, Suzuki later began local manufacturing in Pakistan. The car excelled in build quality, cabin space, and performance, going toe-to-toe with the Honda City and Toyota Corolla.

However, its EFI engine, ECU, and electronic power steering were too complex for the local market mechanics to handle. This difficulty in diagnosing and repairing the car led to its failure, earning it the nickname “Liana Mat Layna” among mechanics. The car was also notorious for breaking down easily, meaning frequent trips to mechanics or Suzuki dealerships, exacerbating its poor reputation.

Suzuki Ciaz

Ciaz faced issues with its rear headspace and high price despite poor sales, contributing to its failure. Introduced in 2014, Suzuki later began producing CKD units but downgraded many features, including LED headlights, digital climate control, and noise insulation.

Sales remained sluggish, and after a price hike in 2017, the Ciaz never regained its footing in the market.

FAW V2

This 1.3 L hatchback was the cheapest in its category and a good option for budget-conscious consumers. However, its Chinese origin led to a lack of popularity back in 2017, a time when Chinese brands did not have a favorable reputation in Pakistan.

Additionally, its unattractive design and low-quality plastic interior further deterred consumers. A better design might have helped the FAW V2 succeed.

Chevrolet Optra

Launched in 2002, Chevrolet Optra was an American car imported by Nexus Automotive Private Limited. While the car was commendable for its drive quality, cabin space, and suspensions, the high cost of spare parts, due to their CBU status and American import, hindered its success.

Despite its excellent build quality meeting American standards, the expensive spare parts were a significant drawback.

United Bravo and Prince Pearl

Both United Bravo and Prince Pearl shared similar fates. The companies aimed to introduce affordable 800cc Suzuki Mehran alternatives with features like power steering, power windows, air conditioning, and an appealing design. However, to maintain a budget-friendly price, they compromised on build quality.

The cars suffered from body panel gaps, improperly fitted/low-quality parts, and taillights that faded within months. These issues led to poor resale value and market failure with the cars failing to catch on in Pakistan.