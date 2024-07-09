Punjab Officially Announces Matric Annual Exam 2024 Result

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the annual matric exams.

This announcement encompasses all BISEs in the province, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

The official result announcement ceremonies have been held by all BISEs in Punjab at their respective headquarters. The top performers from all academic groups across all boards have received certificates and shields from the chief guests.

As for the rest of the students of all Punjab’s BISEs, they can view their results in a number of ways.

Official Websites

The results have been published simultaneously on the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.

The websites are mentioned below.

Board Website Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/ Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/ Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

Results Gazettes

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that have been published by all BISEs soon after announcing the results.

SMS Service

The results announcement sections of websites of educational boards usually go down or take ages to load whenever the results are announced.

In this case, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message on the numbers of their respective boards.

Board Number Rawalpindi 800296 Lahore 800291 Multan 800293 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 Gujranwala 800299 Bahawalpur 800298 D.G. Khan 800295 Sahiwal 800292