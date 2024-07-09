Punjab Officially Announces Matric Annual Exam 2024 Result

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 9, 2024 | 9:52 am

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the annual matric exams.

This announcement encompasses all BISEs in the province, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

The official result announcement ceremonies have been held by all BISEs in Punjab at their respective headquarters. The top performers from all academic groups across all boards have received certificates and shields from the chief guests.

As for the rest of the students of all Punjab’s BISEs, they can view their results in a number of ways.

Official Websites

The results have been published simultaneously on the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.

The websites are mentioned below.

Board Website
Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/
Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/
Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

Results Gazettes

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that have been published by all BISEs soon after announcing the results.

SMS Service

The results announcement sections of websites of educational boards usually go down or take ages to load whenever the results are announced.

In this case, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message on the numbers of their respective boards.

Board Number
Rawalpindi 800296
Lahore 800291
Multan 800293
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
Gujranwala 800299
Bahawalpur 800298
D.G. Khan 800295
Sahiwal 800292

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

    • lens

    Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >