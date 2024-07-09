Punjab Officially Announces Matric Annual Exam 2024 Result

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the annual matric exams.
This announcement encompasses all BISEs in the province, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.
The official result announcement ceremonies have been held by all BISEs in Punjab at their respective headquarters. The top performers from all academic groups across all boards have received certificates and shields from the chief guests.
As for the rest of the students of all Punjab’s BISEs, they can view their results in a number of ways.
Official Websites
The results have been published simultaneously on the websites of all BISEs in Punjab.
The websites are mentioned below.
|Board
|Website
|Rawalpindi
|https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
|Lahore
|https://www.biselahore.com/
|Multan
|https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
|Faisalabad
|http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
|Sargodha
|https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
|Gujranwala
|https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
|Bahawalpur
|https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
|D.G.Khan
|https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/
|Sahiwal
|https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/
Results Gazettes
The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that have been published by all BISEs soon after announcing the results.
SMS Service
The results announcement sections of websites of educational boards usually go down or take ages to load whenever the results are announced.
In this case, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message on the numbers of their respective boards.
|Board
|Number
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Lahore
|800291
|Multan
|800293
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Sahiwal
|800292
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Web page become down, third class system