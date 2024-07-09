News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sindh Bans Custom Number Plates

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jul 9, 2024 | 4:34 pm

The government has decided to stop people from choosing their car plate numbers. You can no longer select specific numbers or letter combinations, whether from the current series of plates or future ones.

ALSO READ

From now on, plate numbers will be assigned based on the order of application. It works like a queue – whoever applies first gets the next available number. This rule applies to both private and government vehicles.

There is an exception for premium plates with unique numbers or letters that people might pay extra for. However, you cannot simply request a premium plate. The government will announce a separate process for applying for these special plates.

Number Plate Auction

Recently, On June 29th, 2024, the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh auctioned 40 premium number plates, raising a total of Rs. 67.54 Crore for the Sindh government.

ALSO READ

The event took place at a local hotel, where Senior Minister of Excise, Taxation, and Information Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed gratitude to all participants, emphasizing that the ceremony’s purpose was noble, not elitist.

During the auction, the first number plate, “A1,” was sold for Rs. 10 crore to businessman Muzamal Kareem, who placed the highest bid. Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon presented Kareem with the ownership certificate. The second number plate, “A786,” was auctioned for Rs. 2.65 crore, with Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah handing over the ownership certificate to the winning bidder.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.


lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>