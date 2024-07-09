Sindh Bans Custom Number Plates

The government has decided to stop people from choosing their car plate numbers. You can no longer select specific numbers or letter combinations, whether from the current series of plates or future ones.

From now on, plate numbers will be assigned based on the order of application. It works like a queue – whoever applies first gets the next available number. This rule applies to both private and government vehicles.

There is an exception for premium plates with unique numbers or letters that people might pay extra for. However, you cannot simply request a premium plate. The government will announce a separate process for applying for these special plates.

Number Plate Auction

Recently, On June 29th, 2024, the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh auctioned 40 premium number plates, raising a total of Rs. 67.54 Crore for the Sindh government.

The event took place at a local hotel, where Senior Minister of Excise, Taxation, and Information Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed gratitude to all participants, emphasizing that the ceremony’s purpose was noble, not elitist.

During the auction, the first number plate, “A1,” was sold for Rs. 10 crore to businessman Muzamal Kareem, who placed the highest bid. Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon presented Kareem with the ownership certificate. The second number plate, “A786,” was auctioned for Rs. 2.65 crore, with Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah handing over the ownership certificate to the winning bidder.