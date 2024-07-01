‘A1’ Number Plate Auctioned for Rs. 10 Crore in Sindh

On June 29th, 2024, the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh successfully auctioned 40 premium number plates, raising Rs. 67.54 crore for the Sindh government. The event was held at a local hotel and attended by key government officials, including Senior Minister of Excise, Taxation, and Information Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah.

During the ceremony, Minister Memon expressed his heartfelt thanks to all participants, highlighting that the event’s purpose was noble, and aimed at benefiting society rather than promoting elitism. The highlight was the number plate “A1,” sold for Rs. 10 crore to the businessman Muzamal Kareem, the highest bidder. Minister Memon personally handed the ownership certificate to Kareem.

Another significant sale was the number plate “A5,” which went for Rs. 5.3 crore. The number plates “A7” and “A786” were sold for Rs. 4.6 crore and Rs. 2.65 crore, respectively. Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah presented the certificate to the successful bidder of A7.

The auction saw bids ranging from a high of Rs. 10 crore to a low of Rs. 21 lac. Sindh minister stated that the funds from this auction will be used to build houses for flood victims in Sindh.

Here’s how much the 40 premium number plates were auctioned for:

Plate Number Price (in lac) A-1 100 A-5 53 A-7 46 A-8 4 A-9 40 A-2 37 A-3 36 A-4 32 A-786 26.5 A-6 22 A-666 21 A-11 16 A-10 14 A-777 13.5 A-0007 11 A-111 11 A-0001 10.5 A-20 10.5 A-444 9 A-110 9 A-18 9 A-555 8.5 A-999 8.5 A-14 8.2 A-888 8.1 A-15 7.9 A-17 7.5 A-12 7 A-19 7 A-333 6.7 A-222 6.5 A-13 6.2 A-0009 5.7 A-16 4.2 A-0002 3.2 A-0005 2.9 A-0008 2.5 A-0004 2.3 A-0006 2.3 A-0003 2.1