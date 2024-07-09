Sindh Launches Scholarship Program for Students

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori has unveiled an ambitious scholarship program as part of his initiative to support students throughout the province.

During the inaugural counseling session at Governor House Karachi, Governor Tesori emphasized the importance of education and announced the launch of a free scholarship program under his direct supervision.

“This scholarship program reflects my commitment to fostering education,” Governor Tesori stated, highlighting the initiative’s goal of sending deserving students abroad for studies based on merit.

He also detailed plans to establish a dedicated cell at Governor House Karachi to facilitate and support students applying for scholarships.

This announcement marks the beginning of comprehensive career counseling sessions designed to guide students toward academic success and future opportunities.

Governor Tesori expressed his commitment to ensuring the program’s success and providing educational opportunities to talented youth in Sindh.