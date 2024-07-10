2nd Annual Matric Exam Schedule Announced

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 10, 2024 | 3:18 pm

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that the second annual Matric exams will commence on August 20. This information was reported by 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday.

According to the Lahore Board authorities, candidates have a specific timeline to submit their applications. Applications can be submitted with a single fee until July 22. If candidates miss this deadline, they can still apply with a double fee until July 26. For those who need even more time, applications will be accepted with a triple fee until July 31.

The fee structure is as follows: regular candidates are required to pay Rs700, while private candidates need to pay Rs750. Board officials have made it clear that no applications will be entertained after the prescribed dates, emphasizing the importance of adhering to these deadlines to ensure eligibility for the exams.

Rija Sohaib

lens

