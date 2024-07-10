Azerbaijan Considering Investment of Up To $3 Billion in Pakistan: Minister

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday said Azerbaijan was considering an investment of $2 to $3 billion in Pakistan.

The minister said that Azerbaijan was particularly interested in the mineral sector, including oil and gas, state news agency APP reported.

He further said that Azerbaijan was focusing on the oil and gas exploration sector, noting their keen interest in expanding investments in the LNG sector as well.

Malik said the prime minister is eager to increase economic cooperation with friendly countries, and added that the government prioritizes investment over aid from friendly nations.

He said the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan was very expected to boost trade relations. Discussions will include increasing textile exports and promoting the IT sector between the two countries, he said further.

The minister expressed optimism that these initiatives will significantly enhance economic ties between the two countries.