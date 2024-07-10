News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Changan Alsvin's Black Edition Hits Pakistani Roads [Images]

Published Jul 10, 2024

Changan Pakistan has introduced the Black Edition of its Alsvin sedan today, exclusively for the top-tier Alsvin 1.5 DCT Lumiere model. The Alsvin range includes three variants: 1.5 DCT Lumiere, 1.5 DCT Comfort, and 1.3 M/T. The new Black Edition offers a distinctive, black-themed design for the Lumiere.

Key Features of The Black Edition

  • Black side mirrors
  • Black alloy wheels
  • Black leather seats
  • Black roof
  • Black door handles
  • Black interior trims

It retains all the features of the Lumiere variant, such as an Electronic Sunroof with anti-pinch, Start-Stop Technology, Cruise Control, Heated Side Mirrors, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), with the addition of a unique black design.

Here’s what it looks like, images courtesy of Usman Suhail:

Price and Booking Details

The Black Edition is priced at Rs. 4,574,000, which is Rs. 25,000 more than the standard Lumiere model at Rs. 4,549,000. Bookings for the Black Edition are now open with a down payment of Rs. 1,000,000.

