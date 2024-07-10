Govt Schools Beat Private Schools in Matric Exams

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced significant improvements in the quality of education in government schools, leading to their outperformance of private schools in recent matriculation examinations.

During a press conference with Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Hayat highlighted these milestones, achieved within the first few months of his tenure, which have prompted a re-evaluation of fee structures in the private sector.

Key points from the announcement include:

Cheating Prevention : 270 cheating centers were identified and eliminated during the matriculation exams, with a zero-tolerance policy enforced for the intermediate exams.

: 270 cheating centers were identified and eliminated during the matriculation exams, with a zero-tolerance policy enforced for the intermediate exams. Top Positions : For the first time in five years, government schools secured top positions in five out of nine educational boards.

: For the first time in five years, government schools secured top positions in five out of nine educational boards. Student Awards : Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated 250 million rupees in awards for the top-performing students.

: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated 250 million rupees in awards for the top-performing students. Danish School Success : The Danish School’s matriculation results were highlighted as a testament to its excellence, countering critics.

: The Danish School’s matriculation results were highlighted as a testament to its excellence, countering critics. Teacher Shortage Reduction : The shortage of 180,000 teachers has been reduced to 38,000 through strategic utilization of surplus teachers, with plans to eliminate the deficit within three months.

: The shortage of 180,000 teachers has been reduced to 38,000 through strategic utilization of surplus teachers, with plans to eliminate the deficit within three months. Transparency in Transfers : The e-transfer policy will be free from bribery or favoritism, and 2,000 hidden posts in the School Information app have been uncovered.

: The e-transfer policy will be free from bribery or favoritism, and 2,000 hidden posts in the School Information app have been uncovered. South Punjab Program : A foundational learning program for 150,000 children has been launched, offering three-month technical courses to equip students with skills for self-sufficiency.

: A foundational learning program for 150,000 children has been launched, offering three-month technical courses to equip students with skills for self-sufficiency. University Reforms: Permanent vice-chancellors are being appointed through a merit-based selection process, with no recommendations accepted, and past irregularities within university syndicates are being audited.

Minister Hayat reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming government schools into quality institutions, instilling public confidence, and attracting even private sector students to public schools. He emphasized that private schools must comply with the new policies established for them.