Increase in Salaries of Govt Employees Notified

The federal government Wednesday notified an increase in salaries of federal government employees announced in the budget.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Finance Division, the President has sanctioned an Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024 to all federal government employees i.e. armed forces personnel, civil armed forces, and civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

Under the Adhoc Relief, Grade 1 to 16 employees will see a 25 percent increase in running basic pay, while Grade 17 to 22 employees will get a 20 percent increase in running basic pay.

The amount of Adhoc Relief Allowance will be subject to Income Tax. It will be admissible during leave and the entire period of LPR except during extraordinary leave.

It will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of Pension/Gratuity and recovery of House Rent. It will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad.

It will also be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount that would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The term basic pay for the purpose of Adhoc Relief will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The Adhoc Relief will be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2024-25 by the respective ministries/divisions/departments and no supplementary grants will be given on this account.